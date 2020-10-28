Springfield-Greene County library locations will require kids to wear face masks starting next week

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.- The Springfield-Greene County Library District will soon require kids from the ages of 3-11 to wear masks.

The new requirement will start Monday, November 2nd. The new requirement is for all ten library branches in Greene County.

Currently, library visitors ages 12 and up are required to wear masks.

“Library administrators adopted the stricter masking rule based on current data indicating that the virus spreads most commonly through the air exchanged by an infected individual. While children are less likely to contract COVID-19, they can carry and spread it to others. Requiring masks this time of year may also help reduce the spread of colds and flu,” a press release states.

