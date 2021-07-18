Springfield-Greene County Libraries lift pandemic-era hours

FILE – A woman reads a book in Powell’s Bookstore in downtown Portland, Ore., on, Jan. 4, 2008. On Thursday, the American Booksellers Association said that membership increased from 1,635 to 1,701 since May 2020, the additions a combination of brand new stores and existing stores that had not previously been part of the independents’ trade group. While association CEO Allison Hill and others had feared that hundreds of stores could go out of business during the 2020-21 holiday season, the ABA so far has only tallied 14 closings in 2021, along with more than 70 last year. (AP Photo/Don Ryan, File)

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The Springfield-Greene County Libraries lifted its limited pandemic-era hours on Sunday, July 18.

The Library has had limited hours of operation at all branches since May 2020 due to the pandemic. Most branches operated from 8:30 a.m.-6 p.m. and were closed Sundays. The new schedule is a result of public demand for expanded evening and weekend hours balanced with lower patron traffic at other times.

The most significant change is at the Library Center, Library Station, and Schweitzer Brentwood Branch. The buildings and drive-up window service will be open 10 a.m.-6 p.m. on Sundays.

New library hours: