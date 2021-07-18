Springfield-Greene County Libraries lift pandemic-era hours

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The Springfield-Greene County Libraries lifted its limited pandemic-era hours on Sunday, July 18.
The Library has had limited hours of operation at all branches since May 2020 due to the pandemic. Most branches operated from 8:30 a.m.-6 p.m. and were closed Sundays. The new schedule is a result of public demand for expanded evening and weekend hours balanced with lower patron traffic at other times.
The most significant change is at the Library Center, Library Station, and Schweitzer Brentwood Branch. The buildings and drive-up window service will be open 10 a.m.-6 p.m. on Sundays.
New library hours:
- Library Center, Library Station, and Schweitzer Brentwood Branch: Monday-Thursday, 8:30 a.m.-9 p.m.; Friday 8:30 a.m.-8 p.m.; Saturday 8:30 a.m.-7 p.m.; Sunday 10 a.m-6 p.m.
- Drive-up window: Monday-Thursday, 7:30 a.m.-9 p.m.; Friday 7:30 a.m.-8 p.m.; Saturday 8:30 a.m.-7 p.m.; Sunday 10 a.m.-6 p.m.
- Ash Grove Branch: Monday-Friday, 9:30 a.m.-6 p.m.
- Fair Grove Branch: Monday-Friday, 9:30 a.m.-6 p.m.; Saturday 9:30 a.m.-3 p.m.
- Midtown Carnegie Branch: Monday-Saturday, 9:30 a.m.-6 p.m.
- Park Central Branch: Monday-Saturday, 10 a.m.-6 p.m.
- Republic Branch: Monday-Friday, 8:30 a.m.-7 p.m.; Saturday, 9:30 a.m.-6 p.m.
- Drive-up window: Monday-Friday, 7:30 a.m.-7 p.m.; Saturday 9:30 a.m.-6 p.m.
- Strafford Branch: Monday-Friday, 9:30 a.m.-6 p.m.; Saturday, 9:30 a.m.-3 p.m.
- Willard Branch: Monday-Saturday, 9:30 a.m.-6 p.m.
- Drive-up window: Monday-Saturday, 9:30 a.m.-6 p.m.