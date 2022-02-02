SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– Libraries will be delaying their openings across Greene County on Thursday.

All Springfield-Greene County libraries and drive-up windows plan to open at 10 a.m. tomorrow, February 3.

If weather conditions change and adjustments need to be made, updates will be posted to the library website at thelibrary.org.

Greene County libraries are among many businesses and offices closing or opening late this coming Thursday. For more on projected weather conditions in Springfield, click here.