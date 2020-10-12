Springfield-Greene County health officials announce one new COVID-19 related death

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.- The Springfield-Greene County Health Department has announced one new COVID-19 related death.

According to a press release, the death was of a man in his 60s. The man was associated with a long-term care facility.

This new death brings the county total to 113, with 36 deaths reported in October.

“Nobody is immune to COVID-19-we are all vulnerable to it, but we know some will suffer much more severe outcomes. We share a collective responsibility to fight this disease that will require patience, diligence, and sacrifice,” the release says.

