Springfield- Greene County Health Department switches COVID-19 reporting system

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– The Springfield- Greene County Health Department announced they switched to a new system for pulling data from the state health department’s reporting system.

The new system had some inconsistencies with the numbers reported on their dashboard and social media on Tuesday, August 18.

The Health Department says the system is fixed now, and no cases were lost in the transition.

The total number of cases the Health Department received so far this week are:

Monday, August 17 – 60 new cases

Tuesday, August 18 – 81 new cases

Wednesday, August 19 – 70 new cases

Greene County currently has 2,200 confirmed cases of COVID-19.

In Greene County, 96 cases are in the hospital, 22 are currently in the ICU, and 17 are on ventilators.

For more information on COVID-19 cases in Greene County, visit http://health.springfieldmo.gov/coronavirus.