Springfield-Greene County Health Department shares disinfectant do’s and don’ts

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– With store shelves empty, more DIY cleaner recipes are popping up across the internet.

Which is why local health experts created a disinfectant information sheet using the CDC’s guidelines and recommendations.

“We wanted to make sure we put out good useful information,” said Communication Coordinator for the City of Springfield Kristen Milam.

The CDC says handwashing remains the number one way to prevent spreading coronavirus.

“Soap and water does work for cleaning at home as well,” said Milam.

But says you can’t just wipe something down once and assume it’s going to be disinfected.

“You want to make sure you’re scrubbing persistently and for a period of time and whatever rags you’re using you’re going to want to clean too,” said Milam

She says bleach is a disinfectant “do.”

“The CDC guidelines are a third cup of bleach to a gallon of water,” said Milam. “You want to use gloves with that and don’t mix it with anything else besides water.”

Hydrogen peroxide and isopropyl alcohol are two other disinfectant “do’s.”

“You’re going to be using those non-diluted spraying them on a surface and then leaving them for about a minute in order to be effective,” said Milam.

Milam says while tea tree oil may be a common home remedy, it’s a disinfectant “don’t.”

There is zero evidence that it’s effective at actually disinfecting against this virus,”

Milam says DIY cleaners can be very dangerous.

“One of the things that’s kind of making the rounds is homemade sanitizer,” said Milam.

Milam says stick with the CDC’s guidelines to help keep you and your family safe.

Click here for more information from the Springfield-Greene County Health Department.