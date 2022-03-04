SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The Springfield-Greene County Health Department said the omicron surge has waned significantly.

The omicron surge began in early January and continued into February. According to the Health Department, during this time the department recorded a seven-day average of over 400 COVID-19 cases. However, as of February 28, the average was 42 cases per day.

The department noted that every age group saw a decline in the number of cases during the last two weeks of February and the total vaccination percentage for Greene County rose to 53.5%.

Springfield-Greene County lost 20 lives in February due to COVID-19 complications:

2 men in their 50s

1 woman in her 50s

3 men in their 60s

4 women in their 60s

4 women in their 70s

2 men in their 80s

2 women in their 80s

1 man in his 90s

1 woman in her 90s

The health Department closed its vaccination clinic on February 28, after administrating more than 13,000 vaccinations since November. The Health Department reports 63% of COVID-19 cases between February 14 and February 27, 2022 were non-breakthrough cases, meaning those people were not fully vaccinated.