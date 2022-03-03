SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The Springfield-Greene County Health Department will start offering limited testing and treatment services for sexually transmitted infections (STI) next week.

The STI clinic has been closed since early 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The program’s purpose is to stop and prevent the spread of STIs through confidential testing and treatment. When left untreated STIs can cause serious health issues.

The Health Department is offering testings for:

Chlamydia

Gonorrhea

Trichomoniasis

Mycoplasma Genitalium

HIV

Syphilis

Limited walk-in testing will be available every Monday from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. or until all testing slots have been filled. The Health Department recommends people who are coming in the afternoon to call ahead to ensure that there is still availability.

For more information on the STI program call 417-864-1684 or click here.