Springfield-Greene County Health Department offering $50 gift cards for those receiving a COVID-19 vaccine

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Starting Tuesday, November 30, the Springfield-Greene County Health Department will offer $50 gift cards for people seeking a first or second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at the Health Department Vaccination Clinic.

Individuals who receive a dose of Pfizer/BioNTech or Moderna COVID-19 vaccines will receive a gift card after each dose. Those who receive the Johnson & Johnson single-dose vaccine will receive two gift cards.

Gift cards are available while supplies last and are not available for booster doses.

Those needing the COVID-19 or flu vaccine can view a map of vaccination opportunities.

Appointments for the COVID-19 vaccine at the Health Department Vaccination Clinic can also be scheduled by calling the COVID-19 Call Center at 417-874-1211. The Health Department offers flu vaccines to those who are uninsured or underinsured. Appointments for the flu vaccine can be scheduled by calling 417-864-1658.

