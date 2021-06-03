Springfield-Greene County Health Department names public health information administrator

Aaron Schekorra, the public health information administrator for the Springfield-Greene County Health Department

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The Springfield-Greene County Health Department named Aaron Schekorra the new public health information administrator.

Schekorra started working as the Department’s contract public health information specialist since August 2020. Before working with the Health Department, he was the development director for FosterAdopt Connect and worked for the Center for Nonprofit Leadership at Drury University.

According to the Health Department, Schekorra will be developing and implementing the Department’s communications strategy, media relations and health promotion.

