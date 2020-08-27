Springfield-Greene County Health Department gives COVID-19 update

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– The Springfield Greene County Health Department announced that on Wednesday, August 26, they reported 112 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Greene County citizens.

The current total is 2,805 confirmed cases.

The Health Department says that on August 26 the online dashboard showed unusually high numbers in the Hospital Census chart; two days had been added together instead of displaying separately. This issue has been fixed and the chart is now showing the correct numbers.

For more information on coronavirus, visit http://health.springfieldmo.gov/coronavirus.