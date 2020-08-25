Springfield-Greene County Health Department gives COVID-19 update during City Council lunch

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – On Tuesday, August 25, Jon Mooney, with the Springfield-Greene County Health Department, gave a COVID-19 update during Springfield’s City Council lunch.

According to the Springfield-Greene County Health Department, there have been 2633 total COVID-19 cases, with 1288 cases active.

The department added 79 new cases on Monday, August 24.

82 in people are in local hospitals, 20 of those are in intensive care

There are 101 inmates at the Greene County Jail with COVID, 71 are active cases. Forty-six employees at the jail have COVID, and 36 cases are active.

Mooney says cases have “Been in a surge for a while now” as the community is averaging 80 new cases a day.