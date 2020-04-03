Springfield-Greene County Health Department confirms seventh death from COVID-19

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Springfield-Greene County Health Department announced another death due to COVID-19 bringing the total up to seven.

This person was in his 60s and was immunocompromised.

The Director of the Springfield-Greene County Health Department, Clay Goddard, also notified the public of two potential COVID-19 exposures.

One case on March 25, visited the Lowes in Republic in the afternoon while contagious.

The second case shopped at the Walmart Supercenter on Kearney and Glenstone on March 27 at 7:30 a.m. while symptomatic.

Goddard also mentioned a new COVID-19 case has recovered bringing the total to 12 recovered cases.

Earlier today, April 3, the Springfield-Greene County Health Department website also confirmed 63 positive COVID-19 cases.