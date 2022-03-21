SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — As spring approaches, the Springfield-Greene County Health Department will provide regular pollen counts every weekday.

Pollen and spore samples are collected daily (Monday through Friday) and reported online around 10:30 a.m. Current readings indicate that grass pollen levels are high. Mold and tree pollen are also present.

The Health Department reports pollen counts to help the public stay informed on airborne allergens in the area. Allergies are among the most common chronic conditions worldwide.

Symptoms include:

Coughing

Sore throat

Headache

Congestion

Runny nose

Fatigue

More details, including a breakdown of the count and historical pollen data can be found here.