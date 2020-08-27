Springfield-Greene County Health Department announces new COVID-19 death

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – The Springfield-Greene County Health Department announced a new COVID-19 related death.

The individual was a man in his 80s with underlying medical conditions.

The individual was associated with a long-term care facility.

“It’s not unexpected to have a number of deaths follow a case surge in long-term care facilities-but that does not make these losses any less tragic,” Director of Health Clay Goddard reiterated.

There have been 18 deaths from COVID-19 in August in Greene County and a total of 29.

