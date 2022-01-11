Springfield-Greene County Health Department announces interactive COVID-19 testing map

Test positive for COVID-19? Here’s how long you need to isolate, according to the CDC. (Photo: Getty Images)

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — While the demand for COVID-19 testing continues to grow, the Springfield-Greene County Health Department revealed a tool aimed to help residents who are looking to get tested. The Health Department announced it has officially launched an interactive map detailing testing locations throughout the community.

Similar to the Find-a-Vaccine map which launched in June 2021, the new map will allow people to find testing opportunities that will work best for them. People can choose to be tested at a community event, healthcare clinic, or pharmacy and can use the map to see opportunities closest to them. Users may also filter by test type. The COVID-19 testing map is currently limited to testing opportunities in Greene County.

The high demand for COVID-19 testing is due to the recent surge in cases. According to the Health Department, getting tested when experiencing symptoms and after potential exposure is an important tool in minimizing spread among the community.

As of January 10, the 7-day rolling average of COVID-19 has hit an all-time high of 374.7 cases. The Health Department encourages everyone in Springfield-Greene County to choose vaccination and get tested. For vaccination and booster appointments click here or call 417-874-1211.