ST. LOUIS, Mo (FOX 2). - Are you concerned about sending an absentee ballot by mail? Do you think lines will be too long at your polling place? There is an easy way to vote in person several weeks before elections in the state of Missouri. All you need to do is go to your local Board Of Elections office.

Voters can vote "absentee in-person" at the Board of Elections six weeks before an election. If you would like to vote in this year's Presidential election then you can vote as early as September 22, 2020. You do not need to ask for an absentee ballot before you arrive and there is no need for a notary.