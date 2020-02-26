Springfield-Greene Co Health Dept: ‘prepared for novel coronavirus’

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — According to the CDC, it is not a matter of if, but when the coronavirus, now known as COVID-19, will begin to spread in the United States.

The Springfield-Greene County Health Department says it’s been prepping for a while now but says the risk is low.

“There are no cases in Missouri,” said Kendra Findley with the Springfield-Greene County Health Department. “Will it be at some point? Quite possibly. So, what we look at is, ‘what is the current risk and what do we need to plan for?’ It will, at some point, be able to spread person to person within the United States, and that was the purpose of the CDC’s announcement today. “

Findley says they are prepared if COVID-19 spreads into the Show-Me State.

Local physician Tex Gaskins with Command Family Medicine says people in the area are at very low risk of contracting the virus.

“The main thing we want patients to do is to, again, if you have not traveled to China or you don’t have contact with someone who’s traveled to China, then you’re at a very, very low risk,” Gaskins said. “Don’t be worried that every single time that you have flu-like symptoms, that it’s this new virus.”

Gaskins says while there isn’t much to protect and prevent COVID-19, you can still protect yourself from the flu.

“One thing that I want to let moms and dads know, if your kid has the flu, flu-like symptoms, don’t just think, ‘Oh my gosh! They’ve got the coronavirus,'” Gaskins said.

“We are committed to do this,” Findley said. “We are literally on call 24/7/365. We want to assure the public that we are ready to respond to this if and when it gets here.”

Both CoxHealth and Mercy hospitals in Springfield say they’ve been keeping a close eye on the status of COVID-19 and are taking precautions to keep their patients safe.

“As a part of normal operations, we already ask patients if they have traveled internationally in the past two weeks,” CoxHealth said in their statement. “Those patients, as well as those exhibiting respiratory symptoms — given the high prevalence of flu and respiratory illness — are asked to wear masks until they can be directed to the appropriate means of treatment. We are prepared to care for patients who may be impacted by the virus.”

Sonya Kullmann, with Mercy, says the hospital is “always drilling and prepping for highly infectious diseases.”

Findley says you can prevent the spread of illness by washing your hands, covering your mouth and keeping a distance from others.