Springfield golf legend Payne Stewart’s items get auctioned off

1990: Payne Stewart of the USA tees off during the British Open at St Andrews Golf Club in Fife, Scotland. Mandatory Credit: David Cannon/Allsport

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– Tracey Stewart, the widow of local golfer Payne Stewart, is auctioning off several items from his collection.

In a statement from Stewart, she said “Over the years so many people have reached out to share how much Payne impacted their lives or the lives of their loved ones. I am pleased to share these items as a reminder of how much Payne enjoyed golf, but even more, how much he enjoyed people. I hope these will become treasured mementos that will inspire and encourage people the way Payne did in his life.”

Below are some of the items on the auction site, along with the current bids as of March 9, 2021.



Payne Stewart’s Personal Tournament Worn Argyle Socks – Blue & Yellow

Known for his tall socks, plus fours, Ben Hogan hat and color coordinated outfits that no one else would wear, Payne Stewart was an easy golfer for the gallery to cheer for.

Current Bid: $956.00

Bob Rosburg’s 1959 PGA Championship at Minneapolis GC Winner’s 14k Gold Medal

With a brilliant final round of 66 claimed the 1959 PGA Championship over a crowded field of challengers that included Hall of Famers Dow Finsterwald, Ken Venturi, Cary Middlecoff and Sam Snead all within five strokes of the final winning score of 277.

Current Bid: $21,960.00



Tiger Woods Signed Rare 1997 Masters Embroidered Flag – Time Period Signature The legendary Tiger Woods applied a generously sized, time-period black sharpie signature on the cherished 1997 Masters center embroidered flag in this lot.

Current Bid: $4,284.00



Payne Stewart’s Personal Worn Motivational ‘Attitude’ Pin & Signed Framed Quote Page

“A bad attitude is worse than a bad swing”. After signing his exclusive deal with Spalding, his attitude diminished along with his game, but he motivated himself to have a better attitude, and to deal with his decisions.

Current Bid: $1,377.00



Payne Stewart’s Personal Used Acushnet Bulls-Eye Flange Putter

Stewart took this fairly common club and made alterations to it, those fitting his personal equipment preferences. While inspecting you will notice the custom blue replacement grip and a factory done pinching of the shaft towards the hosel. Simple, but effective on this club that shows wear from tournament usage.

Current Bid: $3,287.00

The auction ends on March 13th.