Springfield gets national attention over COVID-19 number increase

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The big television networks are letting the nation know about Springfield’s alarming surge in COVID-19 numbers.

“The situation that we as a community find ourselves in concerning,” said Aaron Schekorra, with the Springfield-Greene County Health Department. “And I would say it is fairly disappointing that we are receiving so much attention and it is not positive.”

Southwest Missouri has one of the fastest-growing rates of COVID-19 and one of the slowest vaccination rates in the country.

“There are so many Springfields in the United States,” said Tracy Kimberlin, with the Springfield Convention and Visitors Bureau. “It is kind of ironic that Springfield, Missouri, is now at the top of that list but not for the right reasons.”

The Visitors Bureau said it hopes the city’s image isn’t hurt. There are not any numbers from hotels or attractions suggesting a drop in business, but it’s still early.

“It is more than just protecting our personal health and our health as a community,” said Schekorra. “But, it is literally about protecting the community that we all love from suffering longer-term impacts of this latest surge.”

June was an all-time record high month for hotel-motel room occupancies and room sales in Springfield.