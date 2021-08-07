Springfield gears up for the upcoming school year

SPRINGFIELD — A need for heading back into the classroom is school supplies. Pencils, markers, and notebooks are just some items that go into a backpack. But kids often need more than that to succeed.

A Girl Like Me Network (AGLM) hosted its first back-to-school bash Saturday.

“Our goal is to connect the community give back a little bit,” President and Co-Founder of AGLM Amby Lewis.

The goal was to hand out 75 pre-filled backpacks with school supplies. But, there was also some fun activities for kids.

“We’re doing a talent show out here today,” Lewis said. “We’re doing a basketball dunking contest.”

Lewis believes there is a need for free school supplies in the Springfield community. That’s why she wanted to lend a helping hand.

“Some people are still on the fence if they’re still going to put their kids back into school,” Lewis said. “If they do keep them at home or send them, we’re going to try to start them off with something.”

Republic’s ROAR Expo had 400 free backpacks to hand out on Saturday. Polk County also handed out backpacks, along with hygiene products, socks, and other schools supplies.

Lewis is wanting to make the AGLM Back-To-School Bash an annual event.