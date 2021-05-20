Springfield funding project to make National, Kingsley intersection safer

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The city of Springfield said it has a quick and easy fix for the National Avenue and Kingsley Street intersection.

Crash reports show 22 crashes have occurred within a 30-month period at this specific intersection. Twenty-one of those crashes were left hand turns.

All crashes were non-fatal, but nine of them resulted in injuries.

To prevent future crashes, Springfield is adding a raised median to limit left hand turns and completely eliminate traffic on Kingsley from being able to cross National.

The $10,000 change will allow some turns but take away all of the risky ones.

Construction begins Sunday, May 23, at 6 p.m. and will take approximately 12 hours to complete.

“There is just really not a gap for traffic to get in there,” said Brett Foster, traffic engineer in Springfield. “So what we see is drivers pausing to let people in and out of the intersection which is actually not safe. And we just see a lot of people get to the point of being so frustrated they can’t make that left turn and make traffic movements and things they shouldn’t do in a vehcile.”

Public Works said it is using new, more advanced software to calculate traffic patterns and risks. This new software provided the data to prove this project was needed.