Springfield food truck adapting to changes caused by pandemic

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A british-inspired food truck in Springfield is closing its location at the Route 66 food truck park and working on a new option.

Neil Gomme, one of the owners of London Calling, said they will be focusing on their Battlefield Mall and Price Cutter locations.

“With the pandemic, it taught us a lot about peoples’ habits and food choices and also how they’re eating now,” said Gomme. “A lot of people are eating at home, there’s a lot of companies that are delivering to homes at the moment. People just didn’t want to go out didn’t want to eat in a venture where people are gathered so a lot of them had to get creative.”

Gomme said their “Take and Bake” option has doubled in orders since the pandemic began.

“We were doing 40-50 orders through the pandemic,” said Gomme. “We are really focused on the ‘take and bake’ because people really enjoy eating at home.”

Don’t worry London Calling fans, the well-known double decker bus located at the food truck park will not be leaving Springfield.

“The bus will remain in Springfield,” said Gomme. “It’s iconic and we want to keep that.”