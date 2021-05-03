Springfield flower shop kept busy over Mothers Day, wedding season

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Some florists are gearing up for Mothers Day while trying to stay organized for the wedding season.

“We’ve just been working as best as we can,” said Deanne White, designer at House of Flowers. “We were overwhelmed with the small weddings and then we went right into mother’s day so it was kinda hard.”

White said she has seen fewer customers over the past year due to the pandemic.

Fewer customers has lead to flower shortages, but she is still happy to be a part of every wedding and Mothers Day.

“The wholesalers were saying things weren’t going to be available so you got to really check and make sure what to substitute that way its still the same look and the feel and the colors that they want. It makes you feel really good that you can help them and brighten, give them what they like,” said White.

White said House of Flowers will be accepting Mothers Day orders up until Saturday, May 8.