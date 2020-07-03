Springfield firework regulations: Springfield, Greene County

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Springfield doesn’t allow fireworks within their city limits, but it’s a different story on the city line.

“Unfortunately, there would be nothing we could do about that,”said Kevin Trogdon, Springfield fire community risk reduction chief. “If you lived on the edge of the city and your neighbors behind you are shooting off fireworks, they are not violating any ordinance or law of the city of Springfield. The police department and the fire department would have no jurisdiction in the county so there would be nothing we could do about that.”

Trogdon says this has been a law in Springfield for a while because of an incidint that happened.

“Back in the 1950s, after a severe incident that resulted in a building fire and some deaths, the city chose to, by ordinance, say that fireworks could not be owned, stored or shot off, used in the city of Springfield,” said Trogdon.