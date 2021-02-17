Springfield Fire Department urges residents not to play on ice

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.- The Springfield Fire Department is sending out a reminder to residents to stay off the ice.

The Fire Department said in a press release with the frigid temperatures, waterways, swimming pools, and stormwater channels and basins that appear frozen can be inviting as areas for play.

“While at the surface the ice appears solid and capable of supporting your weight, the reality is much different, which could result in falling through the ice into very cold water,” Pennington says. “This becomes a dangerous and very serious situation very quickly.”

The Fire Department has tips if you see someone that has fallen through the ice:

Call 911 so that the Water Rescue Team is promptly notified and responding.

If it is safe to do so, maintain voice and visual contact with the victim. Provide encouragement and assurance that help is on the way. Be prepared to assist in guiding responders to the location. Do not attempt rescue.

“Often the urge to help is overwhelming. However, those actions would likely result in additional persons needing to be rescued,” said Special Operations Brian Athen in a release.