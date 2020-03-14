Springfield Fire Department suspends community engagement programs

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The Springfield Fire Department posted on their twitter page that it is suspending community engagement programs to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

The department will still put out fires and arrive at emergency situations they are needed at.

Fire Chief David Pennington says all community rooms, tours of the fire station and public education events will be suspended as well.

“Our priority remains the safety of our community and our neighbors, and we remain ready to respond when called. Be safe,” said Chief Pennington.