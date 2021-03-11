Springfield Fire Department sees drop in service calls in 2020, report details

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – The Springfield Fire Department shared new information on its coming fire station, comparisons from previous years for service calls, and updates on recent training efforts in its annual state-of-the-station report Thursday, March 11.

Here are some highlights.

New Fire Station 4

In 2017, a continuation of the Level Property Tax was approved by voters. The continuation allows SFD an opportunity to replace Fire Station 4 and make upgrades, in an attempt to meet current and future demands. In 2020, Fire Department members and design professionals completed the design process for this new Fire Station. The $2.9M project should begin in April 2021, with anticipated completion in March 2022.

Service Call Comparisons

Compared to 2019, 2020 had over 6,000 fewer calls for service. However, SFD did report about 100 more “fire incident” calls, while vacant structures fire went up by about 20. Non-vacant structure fires decreased by about 10.

Services calls for EMS and opioid incidents dropped by almost 4,000 calls.

Safety and Training for Firefighters

“The year 2020 proved to be an unprecedented year for the department as the COVID-19 pandemic took hold,” Fire Chief David Pennington wrote in the report.

“As the department and country shut down, the Training Division was no different; however, training was still conducted, and many positives came from the shutdown. The department had time to reflect on our programs, and we were able to evaluate what training needed to be accomplished and how we continue to provide training while doing it safely. The 2020 Training Plan included live burns, coordinated drills, and training with outside agencies. Unfortunately, these had to be canceled. Going forward, much of the Training Plan will be built around the decisions made during the pandemic.”

The full report can be found here.