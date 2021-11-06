Springfield Fire Department reminds residents opening burning is not allowed in city limits

Fire

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The Springfield Fire Department is reminding open burning is not allowed in the city limits, except for certain situations that require a bonfire permit.

According to the fire department, fire crews have responded to more than 300 calls for unauthorized burning this year.

Please review the tips below for safe outdoor burning:

  • There must be a means of extinguishing the fire present at all times.
  • A fire will not be allowed if the winds are 15 miles per hour or greater.
  • Total fuel size is limited to a maximum of 3 feet in diameter and 2 feet in height.
  • The fuel may consist of only dry, seasoned firewood.
  • The fire must not be conducted within 25 feet of a structure or combustible materials.
  • The fire may be ignited by using only a small quantity of paper.
  • The fire must not burn for longer than four hours and must be extinguished by midnight of the day it was started.
  • A fire will not be allowed if it creates or adds to a hazardous or objectionable situation (if the smoke or odor emissions is staying low to the ground and is offensive).
  • Grass, leaves, or any other type of yard waste cannot be burned and should be taken to the yard waste recycling centers for disposal

