Springfield Fire Department reminds residents opening burning is not allowed in city limits

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The Springfield Fire Department is reminding open burning is not allowed in the city limits, except for certain situations that require a bonfire permit.
According to the fire department, fire crews have responded to more than 300 calls for unauthorized burning this year.
Please review the tips below for safe outdoor burning:
- There must be a means of extinguishing the fire present at all times.
- A fire will not be allowed if the winds are 15 miles per hour or greater.
- Total fuel size is limited to a maximum of 3 feet in diameter and 2 feet in height.
- The fuel may consist of only dry, seasoned firewood.
- The fire must not be conducted within 25 feet of a structure or combustible materials.
- The fire may be ignited by using only a small quantity of paper.
- The fire must not burn for longer than four hours and must be extinguished by midnight of the day it was started.
- A fire will not be allowed if it creates or adds to a hazardous or objectionable situation (if the smoke or odor emissions is staying low to the ground and is offensive).
- Grass, leaves, or any other type of yard waste cannot be burned and should be taken to the yard waste recycling centers for disposal