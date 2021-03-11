Springfield Fire Department release annual report

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The Springfield Fire Department’s annual report shows significantly fewer calls in 2020 compared to the year before.

In 2019, there were 18,566 calls for service, and there were only 12,431 in 2020.

Fire Chief David Pennington said the reason is the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Not a lot of people moving around, not a lot of motor vehicle accidents, those types of activities,” Pennington said.

The fire chief said the biggest challenge with COVID was ensuring responders are safe.

“Some reductions in our emergency response protocols, enhancement of our personal protective equipment,” said Pennington.

Responding to fires is only a fraction of what the Springfield Fire Department does.

“Motor vehicle accidents will be in the highest, area of rescue that we respond to,” said Pennington. “We do that daily. We responded to a lot of medical emergencies, either related to the pandemic symptoms or opioid overdoses.”

The most common cause of accidental structure fires is still cooking.

“To you put something on the stove, you get distracted, you forget, and suddenly we’ve got a fire in the kitchen. Never leave a pot unattended,” said Pennington. “If you’re cooking, stay with it. Always stay where you’re cooking, and make sure that the stove is shut off. Those are controllable accidental fires that we would like to see a decrease in.”

Pennington said smoking-related fires are a controllable accident or sometimes the smoke is not put out correctly.

“It’s in some sort of combustible material, and that results in a slow, smoldering fire that occurs hours later and often isn’t found until the fire is fairly large,” said Pennington.

Even during the pandemic, the fire department still welcomed new members to their professional development program.

“We are very proud of our professional development advanced academy programs, all the work that goes into developing our firefighters, and certainly, they’re wonderful people doing a very difficult job,” said Pennington. “So we’re very proud of them, particularly in all the challenges we faced in 2020.”