SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The Springfield Fire Department shared an update on Fire Station 4 with a Facebook post.

The fire station is located at 2423 N. Delaware.

The station is replacing an old station which was demolished on March 26.

When finished, Fire Station 4 will serve the Doling and Robberson neighborhoods.

The station costs $2,971,016 which the voter-approved Level Property Tax will fund.