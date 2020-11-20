Springfield Fire Department gives Thanksgiving fire safety demonstration

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The Springfield Fire Department put on a safety demonstration to encourage people to stay safe on Thanksgiving.

Captain Christopher Roush said the demonstration is a tradition the department does every year.

You can put out certain fires by:

Turning off the heat and placing a lid over the pan to smother the fire.

Covering the fire with baking soda, NOT baking powder or flour.

Roush said using flour or baking powder to smother a fire will only make it worse.

“One of the biggest things we see in terms of injuries related to cooking fires is people trying to take a fire that’s on the stove and move it outside of the house, move it into the kitchen sink,” said Roush. “The sink is a problem for two reasons as it relates to grease fires. One, you can spill it on yourself, the floor, catch the material in your home on fire while you’re trying to get there. And two, the sink is where the water is and we’ve seen water is not good for these fires.”

Springfield residents can get a free smoke alarm from the Fire Department by calling 417-874-2300 or emailing SFDcrr@springfieldmo.gov