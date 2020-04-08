Springfield Fire Department fights early morning building fire

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– Springfield Fire Department responded to an empty commercial building on fire just after 8 a.m. Wednesday.

The building was located in the 2200 block of East Kearney

David Pennington, Springfield Fire Chief, says when crews arrived, the building was fully involved with heavy smoke and fire showing. The fire was brought under control.

The building has extensive damage, but no one was injured.

An investigation is underway on the cause of the fire. Crews will be on the scene most of the day.