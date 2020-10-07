Springfield Fire Department creates fire safety videos for students

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — In honor of October being fire prevention month, firefighters from the Springfield Fire Department took part in making fire safety videos.

All seven fire safety videos can be watched here:

Last year, the Fire Department says nearly 100 firefighter educators taught safety lessons in 43 elementary schools, which reached more than 11,000 students and teachers.

The Fire Department’s Heather Parker says the lessons can be easily practiced at home.

“We just had to get creative and figure out a way to reach and interact with those students,” said Parker. “We’ll just be doing it virtually instead of going into the classroom. All of these lesson plans build on one another. These are all things that you can do at home with one another.”