Springfield Fire crew goes through great lengths to spread holiday cheer to a Mercy patient

Local News

Courtesy: Springfield Fire Department

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.- Truck 8 with the Springfield Fire Department was called to Mercy Hospital Friday afternoon, not to tend to an emergency, but to spread holiday joy to patients.

According to a Facebook post, the crew wished a patient named Brody and their family happy holidays from a ladder hoisted outside Brody’s window.

“Our communities go to great lengths to show each other we care – even during a pandemic. These firefighters climbed their way into many hearts this week,” Mercy shared on Facebook.

