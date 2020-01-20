Springfield festival celebrates cultures from around the world

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The Multicultural Fest kicked off at noon in Springfield today, Jan. 20, at the Oasis Hotel and Convention Center.

This event was a chance for anyone to learn about other cultures and connect with resources offered in the community.

More than 50 exhibits were set up.

The festival’s coordinator is Samuel Knox.

Knox says he appreciates the volunteers that make the festival possible but he is truly happy to provide the opportunity for the community to experience different cultures.

“Just a host of performers from different countries and be beautiful to look at as well as really neat to hear,” Knox said. “And we invite people to come together and celebrate culture here in Springfield, Missouri.”

Performers included an aerialist, a mariachi band and performers from Uganda.

This is the 23rd year the Multicultural Fest has been held in Springfield.