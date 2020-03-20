Springfield farmers market open outdoors

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — While we are being encouraged to stay indoors to prevent the spread of COVID-19, needing supplies and trying to avoid crowded grocery stores can be a dilemma.

The farmers market, an alternative to the grocery store will still be open this Saturday.

Usually, the market takes place inside the Battlefield Mall during winter months.

So now that the mall is closing for at least a couple of weeks, all vendors are moving outside to the parking lot.

Even though some vendors including people selling honey, nuts and some winter produce decided not to be a part of the farmers market during the virus outbreak, most meat and produce vendors will be there.

That includes pork, beef, chicken and eggs

The market will also be taking precautions using hand sanitizers, gloves and encouraging social distancing as well.

The market manager tells me last weekend was the best winter market day this season.

“I think part of that is people don’t want to go inside the grocery stores,” said Renette Wardlow, the market manager of the Greater Springfield Farmer’s Market, “the possibility of exposure is less in the open air. That doesn’t mean it can’t happen, but I believe it would be more safe.”

The market will be open for the next three Saturdays.

Then starting on April 7th, it will be open Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays from 8:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.