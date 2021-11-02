Springfield family stuck in Bulgaria keeps positive attitude while waiting to bring home adopted daughter

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (Missourinet) – Springfield’s Joe and Katie Harman left in early October to pick up their adopted daughter in her native country of Bulgaria.

What was supposed to be a quick trip has turned into a week’s long adventure after a recent change to U.S. immigrant visa applications took effect related to COVID-19 vaccinations. As you can imagine there was uncertainty and frustration, but along the way, the Harman’s have shown a great deal of patience and a sense of humor.

The family joined Missourinet on Show Me Today via Zoom in Bulgaria to talk about their experiences and their bonding with their new daughter. You can listen to their interview here.