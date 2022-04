SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A family in Springfield is about to move away but they are hoping to find good homes for their many pets before leaving.

The animals are not able to go with them, so they are surrendering the pets to the CARE Adoption Center. Volunteers at the center are working to round up the 50 cats.

CARE said the next step is to vet each pet and find them good forever homes.

Below are photos of the cats being gathered by volunteers: