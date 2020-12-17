Springfield families in need given Christmas gifts for their children

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The Salvation Army helped provide presents and Christmas dinners on Thursday, Dec. 17, for hundreds of families in Springfield.

Families in need were invited to come and pick out Christmas gifts for their kids at the annual “Gifts of the Season Toy Shop.”

“You’ve donated these toys at the angel trees throughout the community, at the Battlefield Mall, Walmart and various places we have our angel trees,” said Jeff Smith, with community relations at The Salvation Army. “Walmart hosted an online registry for our toy shop. We said the items we needed for the toy shop, we put that out there, and individuals went and shopped on the Walmart registry and ordered those toys, and they were shipped to our location.”

Instead of a food donation, families, senior citizens and people with disabilities were given gift certificates to Price Cutter to pick out their groceries for their Christmas dinner.