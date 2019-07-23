Springfield fairground preparing for the Ozark Empire fair to begin this week

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– Missouri fire marshals are using the next few days leading up to the opening of the Ozark Empire Fair to inspect the fairgrounds.

The inspection will include looking at every ride and making sure they are safe. After the rides are set up they will preform a test run and check the safety of each one.

Thomas Cox General Manager of Wade Shows said, “Everyday that we come out to work, every ride is re-inspected to make sure a pin or something didn’t fall out the day the before or the night before. Which probably wouldn’t mean anything, but just to make sure everything is right. There’s nothing more important to us than safety.”

There will also be a random inspection midway through the fair to make sure everyone is safe the entire week.

For more information visit https://www.ozarkempirefair.com/p/fair.

