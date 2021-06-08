Springfield facility offers free wrestling classes for kids

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Parents can sign their children up for wrestling classes in Springfield without spending money.

“It’s free of charge,” said Roy Koyama, who started this non-profit.

Koyama said the classes at High Performance Wrestling and Athletics teaches more than just wrestling moves.

“The main thing is perseverance, being able to persevere through tough times and still keep coming back,” said Koyama.

Wrestling is a sport that helps kids improve their self-discipline and learn how to take a loss.

“Not only has wrestling affected my life on the mat, its helped me taught accountability, especially when it comes to school, and just in general life. Wrestling teaches a lot,” said Rose Le, a wrestler.

And self-esteem and confidence-building are also part of the deal.

“Humility, being respectful,” said Cali Dupree, another wrestler.

“Being a leader, on and off the mat. At school, and at home,” said Reed Wilson, another wrestler.

“I used to be like, really quiet. Now I’m more outgoing,” said Dupree.

“Learning from experience, working hard, if you don’t get it the first time, get it the second time, third time,” said Tai Koyama, another wrestler.

Some kids said they came out of this class a whole new person.

“I was a mean person,” said Marquese Gaten, a wrestler. “I was a hothead. I was a mean kid who would just walk in the streets and always had a chip on my shoulder. But now I’m cool, calm, collected, and chill.”

“I was more of a shy, didn’t talk to anybody kind of thing,” said Tai Koyama, “wrestling’s helped me a lot, not only have I wrestled but from I started wrestling, I started coaching, so I gained experience with people, kids, everybody.”

If you’re interested in enrolling your kids in this program, e-mail highperformancewrestling@gmail.com.