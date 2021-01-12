Springfield Facebook group brings the community together to serve

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — After organizing the creation of 100,000 masks at the beginning of the pandemic, Deanna Carpenter is taking a new step into connecting the 417 community.

At the beginning of the pandemic, Carpenter created the Facebook group “Ozarks Face Masks for Cox And Mercy Hospitals – Sewing“, amassing over 1,900 members and creating 100,000 masks for healthcare workers and local organizations.

Now, seeing how available and willing people are to help, Carpenter has created a new group, “417 Serving Together.”

“It allows regular community members, if they have an idea…any project at all, they post in on there and say ‘hey I have this idea, is anybody interested?'” said Carpenter. “It doesn’t have to be coordinated through some nonprofit agency, or through some other more formalized group, it can really be your common everyday citizen.”

Missy Onoh, a major contributor to Carpenter’s first group, commented “When communities come together things happen.”

The group can be viewed and joined here.