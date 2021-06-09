Springfield exhibit teaches participants Missouri history

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A new exhibit is opening at the History Museum on the Square Wednesday, June 9.

John Sellars, the museum director, said “The Struggle for Statehood” is packed with information telling the story of Missouri’s origins.

“It starts out with the very basis of the Osage and the other Native American tribes that were indigenous to this area,” said Sellars. “And how they came to be and what they did here and how they developed this land for themselves. And then as they were pushed away as settlements sprang up.”

The exhibit will be on display through the fourth of July.

Two presentations go along with “The Struggle for Statehood.” One is on the pioneers and founding of Springfield, the other presentation is on the city’s African-American heritage.

Both of the presentations are free, but participants must register ahead of time.