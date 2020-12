SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A few organizations are teaming up to provide free flu shots for the homeless.

Community Partnership of the Ozarks, Missouri Care, and Jordan Valley Community Health Center organized the event to happen Thursday, Dec. 10, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the O’Reilly Center for Hope.

Those who get a shot will also get a free hurts donut and a cup of coffee from Trailer Perk Coffee.