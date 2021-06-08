Springfield event lets people get vaccinated, apply for jobs at Missouri Job Center

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Job seekers can apply for a job while getting their vaccine at the “Get a Shot, Get a Job” event in Springfield on Wednesday, June 9.

The Missouri Job Center partnered with the Springfield-Greene County Health Department to get 37 local employers at “Get a Shot, Get a Job.” Bass Pro, Costco, Mama Jeans and Mercy Hospital will be at the event looking to hire.

If you don’t need a job, vaccinations will be open to the public. Anyone can walk in and get a shot without setting up an appointment.

Both the Pfizer and the Johnson & Johnson vaccine will be offered to those wishing to be vaccinated. A person as young as 12-years-old can receive the Pfizer vaccine as long as a parent or guardian is present.

“Get a Shot, Get a Job” will be happening rain or shine at the Missouri Job Center from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at 2900 E. Sunshine in Springfield.

Arc of The Ozarks will serve coffee and doughnuts out of its food truck at the event.

For questions about the vaccine, call the Springfield-Greene County Health Department’s COVID-19 hotline at 417-874-1211.