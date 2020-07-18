Springfield Endangered SILVER Advisory Alert issued – Judy Thompson

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– An Endangered SILVER Advisory has been issued for Judy Thompson, 74, She was last seen at 1423 N. Jefferson Ave. at 5:30 p.m. on Friday, July 17 in a Gray 2008 Suzuki SX4 with the license GC7R7N.

Thompson is described as a white female with a height of 5 feet, weight of 109 pounds, with gray hair and blue eyes. She was last seen wearing a brown scrub top with squares and blue jeans.

Thompson is diagnosed with Alzheimer’s. She had went to the hospital with her sister and then left in the vehicle.

Anyone who sees her, the vehicle or may have any information related to Thompson is asked to immediately dial 911 and contact the nearest law enforcement, or contact the Springfield Police Department at 417-864-1810.