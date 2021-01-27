Springfield eco-friendly neighborhood begins construction

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — North Springfield will soon see new “green” houses in the Canopy housing development.

The official website for the housing development says “We retain 60% of the land for green space and active living while maintaining the ecological balance of the Ozarks streams and forests.”

Ginnett Sturdefant, a realtor for the development, says “I think in our area, the green building aspect is something that is overdue.”

“Canopy is Springfield Missouri’s first development where every home is a green-certified home.” Sturdefant continued, “The developers wanted to create a place that not only preserved the land and restored it, but a place where people can live, get outside easily, and connect with their local community and environment.”

