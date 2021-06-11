Springfield dry-cleaner robber arrested after claiming to have a gun

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – A man who robbed a dry-cleaning business this morning near Missouri State University has been arrested.

Springfield police spokeswoman Jasmine Bailey said the man was taken into custody after officers tracked him through neighborhoods in the vicinity of GLO cleaners, 530 N. National Ave.

The man walked into the cleaners about 8:15 a.m. and demanded money, claiming to have a gun. He fled with an undisclosed amount of money.

Officers tracked him down and arrested him about 9 a.m. There were no injuries in the incidents, Bailey said.