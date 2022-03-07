SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The U.S. average price for a gallon of gas has topped $4 for the first time in more than a decade. Drivers filling up their tanks along Glenstone on Monday (3/7/22) say federal relief at the pump may come too late.

“Costs a little bit more than it did yesterday and the day before,” said Bubba Baker, a Springfield driver.

AAA reports the average price for unleaded gas in Springfield is $3.57 a gallon.

“We were going to make a couple of trips this year,” said Bubba. “We’re probably going to end up canceling that. I have a mother that lives a couple of hours away, so it’s going to affect my travel to go back and help her out.”

Russia and Ukraine supplied nearly a third of the world’s wheat last year but exports have come to a standstill due to the invasion. Consumers could also see the price rise for items like cereal, bread and even meat since some farmers rely on wheat to feed livestock.

“We’ve never been in this situation before with this level of uncertainty,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. “As we lose a major global producer under the weight of deserving bipartisan sanctions for invading a sovereign country, the cost is high. Americans will be feeling the pain of the rise in prices for quite some time, with little good news foreseen.”

Here are gas prices in other parts of Missouri and neighboring areas according to GasBuddy: